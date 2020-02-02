|
James E. Lasher, 77, of Girard, Pa., died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center, following a brief illness.
He was born August 6, 1942, in Rahway, N.J., son of the late Edward Lasher and the late Norma (Eaton) Lasher Herman and stepson of his beloved Pop, Fred Herman.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy following his 1960 graduation from Lackawanna High School in Western New York. His service continued until retirement with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer in 1990.
He served on 11 ships, including the aircraft carrier USS Wasp when it was tasked with recovering Gemini astronauts in the 1960s. His last deployment was as Ordinance Division Officer aboard the USS Suribachi. His military awards included the Navy Achievement Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, (CUBA), the Combat Action Ribbon, the Sea Service Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Medal with two bronze stars.
Following his honorable discharge and retirement from the Navy, he and his family settled in Girard. He was employed at the Shriners Hospital for Children, then Penelec and retired from Erie Coke in 2004.
Jim was an active member of Fairview American Legion Post #742, where he served as Commander, Chaplain, Adjutant, Judge Advocate and President. He also was a member of Springfield VFW Post # 4965, the Siebenbuerger Club, the Moose Club of Conneaut and the Sportsman's Athletic Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2004 by his wife Paula his wife of 25 years, by wife Diane in 2014, by stepson Chris Hair, and grandson Beau Swisher.
He is survived by his loving companion Maggie Stiegler, sister Kathy Herman of Alden, N.Y., and sons James F. Lasher and Michael F. Lasher (Carol). He was a loving Dad to Paula's youngest children Kellee Heidt (Scott) and Kasey Briggs from the time he joined Paula's family when they were still young children. He was stepfather to Terry Hair, Cyndi Swisher, and Randy Hair (Regina). Jim is also survived by many grandchildren, including Sarah Swisher, Alexandra Hair, Matthew Bies (Marie), Lauren Heidt and Garrett Heidt.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, at 11 a.m. followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Families of the Wounded Inc., PO Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23113, or to the Foundation, 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020