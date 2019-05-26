|
James Edward "Butch" Koman, age 76, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on February 28, 1943, a son of the late Andrew and Mona Yvieta Hart Koman.
Jim attended Edinboro High School. He worked many years with his father in his masonry business and then drove truck for Dodsworth, Stroehmann Bakery and Athbar Corp.
He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
Jim enjoyed being with his family and friends, fishing, and feeding the birds and the wildlife. His favorite pastime was morning coffee with his buddies at the Empty Keg in Edinboro.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Osterberg Koman and his two daughters, Laura Koman of Warren, Pa and Kristen English and her husband Brian of Cranesville. He is further survived by two grandchildren, Nathan Koman and Rachel English, as well as a sister, Cindy Osborne and her husband Dick of Crossingville, and aunts, nephews and several cousins.
Friends may call at the Fairview United Methodist Church, 4601 Avonia Rd., Fairview, PA 16415, on Saturday, June 1st from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon with Pastor Jack Tickle officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Steet East, Girard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LECOM Heath, Erie County VNA, 2253 W. Grandview, Erie, PA 16506, or to Fairview United Methodist Church, 4601 Avonia Rd., Fairview, PA 16415.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019