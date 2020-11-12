1/1
James Edward Gaines
1942 - 2020
James Edward Gaines, age 78, of Colorado Springs, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. Originally of Waterford, James was born October 30, 1942 to Ellen Titus Gaines and the late Edward Gaines.

A United States Army veteran and computer engineer, James enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting in Colorado. He and his wife Darlene Carrie O'Conner Gaines, whom he married June 12, 1974, were blessed with two sons, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and mother, include their sons - James Arthur Gaines and his wife Shannon of Peachtree City, Ga., and Joseph Edward Gaines of Colorado Springs; four sisters - Joan Hagberg of Phoenix, Gloria Jean Merkle of Union City, Linda Hamrick and her husband Terry of Waterford, and Kathleen Ann Thomeir and her husband Bob of Erie; three brothers - Ronald E. Gaines and his wife Dawn of Myrtle Beach, Ken L. Gaines and his wife April of McKean, and John Gaines and his wife Leanne of Mill Village; an aunt - Fran Wright of Centerville; nine grandchildren - Jessica, Kristofer, Seth, Ashlyn, Samantha, Addison, Lauren, Eliana and James; and two great-grandchildren - Devin and Sadie Jo.

Friends and family may call on Friday, November 13th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford. Services will continue there Saturday morning at 11 a.m. with the committal service and burial following at Phillipsville Union Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home
NOV
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
Van Matre Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
