James Edward "Jim" Hollenbeck, age 88, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, December 14, 1930, the son of the late Donald and Doris (Utley) Hollenbeck.
James was graduate of Academy High School and veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with the U.S. Army in the artillery division. He had been a draftsman at Erie Strayer for 40 years. Jim was a member of the PNA Club where he served as vice president and director. He was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling. Jim had a passion for baseball and was a dedicated Erie Seawolves and Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Lois Theis.
Survivors include his life partner Patricia A. Kisiel, four stepchildren; Bryan Kisiel (Margel) of Connelsville, Pa., Ken Kisiel (Michelle) of Kennesaw, Ga., Mike Kisiel (Theresa) of Erie and Mark Kisiel (Michelle) of Erie; four nieces, Deborah Shepler (Howard) of Greene Twp., Doris See (Robert) of Virginia, Darlene Hunt (Benny) of Waterford and Diane Antalek (David) of McKean; ten great-nieces and nephews, 13 great-great nieces and nephews, and three great-great-great nieces and nephews also survive along with seven step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandson.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Ave. Branch, 845 East 38th St., Saturday from 12 noon until time of services at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Anita Bernhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2019