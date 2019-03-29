Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hollenbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward "Jim" Hollenbeck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Edward "Jim" Hollenbeck Obituary
James Edward "Jim" Hollenbeck, age 88, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, December 14, 1930, the son of the late Donald and Doris (Utley) Hollenbeck.

James was graduate of Academy High School and veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with the U.S. Army in the artillery division. He had been a draftsman at Erie Strayer for 40 years. Jim was a member of the PNA Club where he served as vice president and director. He was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling. Jim had a passion for baseball and was a dedicated Erie Seawolves and Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Lois Theis.

Survivors include his life partner Patricia A. Kisiel, four stepchildren; Bryan Kisiel (Margel) of Connelsville, Pa., Ken Kisiel (Michelle) of Kennesaw, Ga., Mike Kisiel (Theresa) of Erie and Mark Kisiel (Michelle) of Erie; four nieces, Deborah Shepler (Howard) of Greene Twp., Doris See (Robert) of Virginia, Darlene Hunt (Benny) of Waterford and Diane Antalek (David) of McKean; ten great-nieces and nephews, 13 great-great nieces and nephews, and three great-great-great nieces and nephews also survive along with seven step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandson.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Ave. Branch, 845 East 38th St., Saturday from 12 noon until time of services at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Anita Bernhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now