James Eugene Miller, 73, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. James Miller, devoted husband and father of four, succumbed to his courageous battle against cancer at home surrounded by his loving family.
Jim as he was known by everyone he touched, was born in Erie, Pa. on March 24, 1946 to his parents, Edward L. and Florence L. (Gardner) Miller.
Jim proudly joined the United States Marine Corps in January of 1967 and served in Vietnam until his honorable discharge in May of 1969. Jim was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #64. He joined the Millcreek Township Police Department in 1972 and served his community until his retirement in January of 2007.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Edward L. Miller, his mother Florence L. Miller; sister, Sharon Sprague and his son-in-law, Douglas Shugert.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce L. (Sibley) "Punkin" Miller; sister, Patricia Miller, his four children, Michele L. Shugert, Bryan J. Miller, Aimee Bartling and her husband, Keith and Megyn Miller all of Erie. He also leaves behind two nephews, several cousins, his extended revered family Paul and Helen Swahn, and his beloved puppies Mykia and Dooley, whom he enjoyed spending much of his spare time with.
Jim has had the opportunity to spend some cherished time with his eight grandchildren, James Shugert, Robbie Shugert, Kyle Williams, Zachary Shugert, Kaitlyn Bartling, Dillan Shugert, James Miller and Krystal Bartling, and one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Shugert. He enjoyed fishing around Presque Isle with his kids and grandchildren while also just cherishing the time he had just being a father and grandfather.
A special thank you to the staff of Millcreek Community Hospital who always took great care of Jim. Also, a special thank you to the Staff at St. Vincent Infusion Center who always made both Jim and Joyce comfortable during cancer treatments, and lastly, special thanks to Lakeland Hospice, who stepped in and helped the family through this experience.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard. Friends may call on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to the Humane Society of Erie, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
