James Evan Hefner
1933 - 2020
James Evan Hefner, age 86, of Millcreek, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after an extended illness. He was the son of Evan Daniel Hefner and Annie Lona Cutright Hefner from Pickens, W.V., and was born on November 18, 1933.

Jim was a skilled carpenter and belonged to the Local Union 81 for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by four sisters- Kathleen (Louie) Benson, Annalee Stafford, Ethel (Ed) Woolslayer, and Dorothy (Bob) Roseberry; and a great-grandson Zachary.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Alice Stafford Hefner; a brother, Joseph (Wilma) Hefner of South Carolina; five children, Jane Davis, Sally Sartin, Janet McBroom, John Hefner, and Larry Hefner; his grandchildren, Lindsey (TJ) Calhoun, Crystal Davis, Genevieve and Tammy Sartin, Nicole McBroom, and Cole and Gabriella Hefner; and his great-grandchildren, Noah (McBroom) Nelson, Jason and Donovan Bellotie, Joey and Maryjane Brooks, Justin Meanecke, Isaiah Sartin, Brooklyn Stinebiser, and Claire Calhoun.

A graveside service will be held at Draketown Cemetery, 12460 Draketown Road, Edinboro, Pa., on Monday at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Ronald Kennedy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, whom the family greatly appreciates the nursing care provided to Jim.

Arrangements are by Van Matre Funeral Home in Edinboro, and condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Draketown Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 26, 2020
From myself, Ben, Ray, Eric, and our families, we are deeply sorry for the loss of yet another beloved family member. You are and will be in our thoughts during this trying time.
Ronald J. Hefner
Family
