Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
James F. Bliley


1928 - 2019
James F. Bliley Obituary
James F. Bliley, 91, of Greene Township, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at his residence, on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born in Erie, on August 3, 1928, a son of the late Andrew and Tillie Moritz Bliley.

Jim served in the United States Army during the Korean War, while stationed in Germany, and went on to work as a dairy farmer for J&J Dairy Farm for many years. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the Erie Dairy Co-op. He enjoyed hunting and motorcycles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Vincent and Gerald Bliley; and four sisters, Rose Mesick, Elizabeth Bliley, Rita DeSarro, and Geraldine Pepicello.

Survivors include his wife, Josephine Segro Bliley; two daughters, Linda Harpst and her husband, Don, and Colleen Strobel and her husband, Dale, all of Greene Township; one sister, Mary Shafer of Harborcreek; four grandchildren, Scott, Keith (Lynn), Patty (Mike), and Jerry; three great-grandchildren, Corey, Jordan, and Taylor; one great-great-grandchild, Leon; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 9367 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 15, 2019
