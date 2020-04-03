Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
For more information about
James Cutter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Cutter


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Cutter ("Jimmie," "Bo Diddley"), 66, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on March 23, 2020, in Sylvania, Ga. Jimmie was born on January 31, 1954, in Savannah, Ga., to the late James Cutter Sr. and Sarah Joe Roberts Meyers.

He accepted Christ as his personal savior and he enjoyed attending various churches.

After graduating from Tech High School in 1972, he began working for General Electric (GE) as a machine operator, from where he retired with over twenty years of service.

Jimmie love to spend time with his family and there was nothing like a good game of chess to get him going. Two of his most proud moments of life were when his daughter Vanessa was born and when his granddaughter Talisha was born, they were the apples of his eyes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Willie and Sam Meyers.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter Vanessa Cutter, four sisters Janet Meyers and Carrie (Tony) Garlington, both of Erie, Pa., Carolyn (Nate) Jones and Anne (Wayne) Harrison, one brother Wilbert Meyers of Butler, Pa., one sister-in-law Claritha Meyers of Erie, Pa., one granddaughter Talisha Nevins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services are limited, family and friends are invited to the Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504, on April 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., for viewing immediately followed with a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Floyd McClure, of Antioch Baptist Church, eulogizing, followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -