James F. Cutter ("Jimmie," "Bo Diddley"), 66, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on March 23, 2020, in Sylvania, Ga. Jimmie was born on January 31, 1954, in Savannah, Ga., to the late James Cutter Sr. and Sarah Joe Roberts Meyers.
He accepted Christ as his personal savior and he enjoyed attending various churches.
After graduating from Tech High School in 1972, he began working for General Electric (GE) as a machine operator, from where he retired with over twenty years of service.
Jimmie love to spend time with his family and there was nothing like a good game of chess to get him going. Two of his most proud moments of life were when his daughter Vanessa was born and when his granddaughter Talisha was born, they were the apples of his eyes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Willie and Sam Meyers.
He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter Vanessa Cutter, four sisters Janet Meyers and Carrie (Tony) Garlington, both of Erie, Pa., Carolyn (Nate) Jones and Anne (Wayne) Harrison, one brother Wilbert Meyers of Butler, Pa., one sister-in-law Claritha Meyers of Erie, Pa., one granddaughter Talisha Nevins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services are limited, family and friends are invited to the Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504, on April 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., for viewing immediately followed with a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Floyd McClure, of Antioch Baptist Church, eulogizing, followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 3, 2020