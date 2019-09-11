|
James F. Dunn, age 93, of Harborcreek, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born in Erie, on May 6, 1926, son of the late Gerald and Carlotta Dunn.
Following high school, Jim went into the U.S. Navy during WWII. In 2002, East High School reached out to him and awarded him his high school diploma. Jim was employed at General Electric for 38 years, retiring in 1986. He had a lot of hobbies, but mostly enjoyed hunting. Jim was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 and the Siebenbuerger Club.
Jim is survived by two sons, David Dunn (Charlene), and Richard Dunn (Cheryl); two daughters, Kathleen Geary and Karen Whelan; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Dunn; an infant daughter, Patricia Ann; two brothers, Francis and Gerald Dunn; and three sisters, Mickey Christafel, Betty Haibach, and Sally Feoretti.
Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 11, 2019