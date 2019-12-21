|
|
James F. "Jim" Scharrer, age 67, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born in Erie, on February 23, 1952, a son of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Brinkley) Scharrer.
Jim was a graduate of Cathedral Prep, class of 1970, and Penn State University. He went on to receive his master's degree from Gannon University. He taught English and Journalism to many students over 40 years at Cathedral Prep. Jim retired in 2014.
Jim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed bowling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Heinze.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Barbara J. (Kobylinski) Scharrer, daughter, Janet Scharrer, son, Jim Scharrer, wife Jennifer of Pittsburgh and his granddaughters, Rachel and Lauren Scharrer. He is also survived by his siblings, Edward Scharrer, wife Carol of Geneva, N.Y., Henry Scharrer, wife Bonnie of Erie, Charles Scharrer, wife Johanna of Erie, and Mary Summerson, husband Dart of Sugar Grove, Pa., a brother-in-law, Richard Heinze of Cary, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at St. James Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508, or St. James Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 21, 2019