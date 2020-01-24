|
James F. Malthaner, 89, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Bickford of Presque Isle Bay. A resident of Erie all of his life, he was born August 24, 1930, a son of the late Frank and Luella (McGrorey) Malthaner.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army. Before retiring as Manager of Data Processing, he worked at Erie General Electric for over 33 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Millcreek Sportsman Club, the Elk's, Cascade and Zukor Clubs, and a life member of the former East Erie Turners. He enjoyed bike riding, reading books, swimming, traveling, listening to jazz, and most of all traveling to Las Vegas.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Kathryn T. (Engle) Malthaner; and two sisters: Judith Johnston and Donna McGraw.
Survivors include three sons: Thomas J. and Timothy M. Malthaner, both of Erie, and James P. Malthaner, Greensville, S.C.; three grandchildren: Gabriel, Austin "A-Train" and Anna Kathryn Malthaner; a brother-in-law, Gary Johnston of Harborcreek; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Saturday at Saint Andrew Church, 1116 West 7th and Raspberry Streets, from 11 a.m., until the Funeral Mass at noon. Burial will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Saint Andrew Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 24, 2020