James F. Spangler, age 90, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born in Summerville, Pa., on December 28, 1928, son of the late Haven and Maggie Smith Spangler.
James was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He was employed for 38 years with Hammermill Paper Company, retiring in 1991 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, during the Korean War.
James enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, camping, and was a member of the International Scamper Camper Club. He also enjoyed the activities at LECOM Life Works Erie.
James is survived by two sons, James D. Spangler (Rose), and John F. Spangler; one daughter, Linda Pollick (Robert); three grandchildren, Christa Nader (Zach), and Jaclyn Roycroft (Dylan) and Stephen Pollick (Crystal); a foster grandson, Jacob; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Jack Spangler; four sisters, Esther Phillips, Marie Spangler, Martha Reitz and Elva Spangler; three brothers, Jennings "Son" Spangler, Mervin "Mose" Spangler, and Alfred "Bus" Spangler;
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m. conducted by Linda's father-in-law, Rev. Robert Pollick. Military Honors will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery conducted by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3308, South Street, Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 20, 2019