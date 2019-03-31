Home

Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
View Map
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Frederick Smith


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Frederick Smith Obituary
James Frederick Smith, age 84, of Summit Township, died on Friday, March 29, 2019, at LECOM Senior Living Center, after a period of declining health. Born on September 1, 1934, in Union City, Jim was one of eleven children of LaVerne and Lydia Wethli Smith.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alberta McClelland Smith; five sisters and three brothers; and his son-in-law, Terry Kinnear.

He is survived by his wife Kathryn Edes-Smith; his daughter, Darlene K. Kinnear; grandchildren, James Kinnear (Dianne) and Cassandra Atkin (Jason); great-grandchildren, Jaden, Jera, Hannah, Hunter, Elizabeth, and Mackenzie; brothers, Richard Smith (Mary) and Paul Smith; stepchildren, Victoria Scime (Anthony), Ralph Edes (Melanie), and Kathi Staaf (Douglas); and a step-granddaughter, Jacquelyn Aviles.

Jim had served in the United States Army and retired from Bucyrus Erie. He loved nature and the outdoors, and was a beekeeper.

Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Monday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Gary Donaldson officiating. Private burial will take place on Tuesday at Waterford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may go to www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
