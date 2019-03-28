|
James G. Kirk, age 80, of Monroeville, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia L. Kirk, dear father of Michael (Lois) and David (Deborah) Kirk, and loving grandfather of Daniel, Megan, Leigh Ann, Steven, and Lauren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Clara Kujawinski and his brother Thomas (Patricia) Kirk.
His career included working as a Litigation Attorney at Westinghouse Corp., Assistant General Counsel at Dravo Corp., Vice-President and General Counsel at Limbach Co., and General Counsel at IT Corp.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Gene H. Corl Inc. Funeral Chapel of Monroeville, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29th at North American Martyrs Church, 2526 Haymaker Rd., Monroeville. A committal service will be held on Friday, March 29th at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Erie, Pa. at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divine Mercy Academy, c/o St. Bernadette Parish, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com for more information.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 28, 2019