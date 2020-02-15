|
Rev. James G. Skelton, 85, of Girard, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born June 28, 1934, in Bath, N.Y., a son of the late Rev. Gaven B. and Evelyn (Clark) Skelton.
Jim moved to the Springfield area in 1952 and attended the Southeastern Bible College in Birmingham, Alabama, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Biblical Arts Degree in 1956. His first charge as a Pastor was at the Kidders Corners Church in Springfield Township. He then became Pastor of the Beaver Center United Church and simultaneously the Director of Erie County Youth for Christ. He attended and graduated from seminary at Capitol Bible Seminary in Washington, D.C., where he received his Masters of Theology Degree in 1968. While a student there, he was the Associate Pastor of Calvary Memorial Church in Hyattsville, Md. In 1970, he became the Pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Oxford, Pa., moving to Lake City in 1977, where he lived for many years until moving to Girard Township in 1999. Most recently, he had been employed as a Supervisor for the Erie County Assistance Office, where he retired following 17 years of employment. During his retirement years, he was President of the PA. Assoc. of Retired State Employees.
He enjoyed, gospel music, flying model airplanes, and flower gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wiona M. (Brockett) Skelton on July 7, 2004, and whom he married on July 20, 1957 in West Springfield; a sister in infancy, Pauline Skelton; and four brothers, Paul and Larry in infancy and later, Daniel Skelton and David Skelton.
He is survived by two sons, Steven J. Skelton and Dennis C. Skelton; a sister, Paula Jean Skelton of Erie; sister-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Skelton; daughter-in-law, Mary James; two grandchildren, Ashley Skelton-Williams and Monica Skelton-Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Asia Wiona Eimen, Logan Eimen, Winton Taylor, Perseus Taylor, and Madelynn Taylor; and also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Monday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Duane Pinney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 15, 2020