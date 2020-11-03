1/1
James George Hilbert
James George Hilbert, 85, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his daughter's home.

He was born on September 23, 1935 in Erie, a son of the late George W. and Annette G. (Forrester) Hilbert.

James graduated from Academy High School in 1953. Following high school, he joined his family's business, Hilbert Company Inc. He later became a Journeyman Plumber and eventually President for 43 years. He most recently had been employed as Vice President of RABE Environmental, from where he retired.

Jim spent many years as a member of the board of directors of Mechanical Contractors Association of North West Pennsylvania. Additionally, he was President of Erie Construction Council, Inc. from 1981 until 1982 and again from 1987 until 1988, as well as a member of the board there. He was very involved in the union apprenticeship program, loved the Cleveland Browns, hunting, and going to the Indy 500. He treasured having the opportunity to gain his private pilot's license and was equally proud of his Piper Tri Pacer and 1956 Chevrolet 210 Delray.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane (Dailey) Hilbert, whom he married, August 13, 1985, also by a daughter, Kari Blair and grandchildren, Miranda and Melissa Potter.

He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes five daughters, Shirley Potter (Tom) of Lake City, Annette Engel (Brian) of Palm Coast, Fla., Kelly Uscinski (Chet) of Erie, Kris Gibbens of Erie and Katie Sagan (Phil) of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; two sons, Michael Hilbert of Bozeman, Montana and Ken Beer of Boca Raton, Fla. He is further survived by two sisters, Elaine Washek and Dottie Heise (Chuck); two brothers, Thomas Hilbert (Anne) and William Hilbert (Jane); his grandchildren, Autumn, Lindsey, Aubrey, Jessica, Lee, Jennifer, Kyle, Adam, Andy, Amanda, Megan, Abby, Ryan, Cameron, Nick, April, Emily; great grandchildren, Gaige, Trinitie, Brookelyn, Jack, Annalise, Josh, Izzie, Nolan, Logan, Lincoln, Kennedy, London, Rowen, Lily, Penelope, Remington, Cameron and Zaria; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately by Jim's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506 or to the animal shelter of one's choice.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
