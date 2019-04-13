James H. Kanyar, 64, of Erie, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born April 27, 1954, in Erie, a son of the late Henry J. and Marjorie McLean Kanyar.



James worked as a baker, retiring from JTM Foods.



He loved fishing, bowling, and playing cards. He was a member of the Sienbenbuerger Club.



He adored his grandchildren; they were his life.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Dorothy McLean; paternal grandparents, Henry Kanyar Sr. and Anna Kanyar; mother-in-law, Geraldine Finnegan; and two brothers, Keith W. Kanyar and Ronald L. Kanyar.



He is survived by wife, Donna Twichel of Erie; a daughter, Melissa Twichel of Erie; two sons, Christopher Twichel (Jen) of Georgia and Michael Twichel (Rhonie) of Girard; father-in-law, Richard Finnegan of Girard; one brother, Richard A. Kanyar (Bonnie) of Canton, Conn.; and two sisters, Kathleen D. Barone (Daniel) of Harleysville, Pa. and Isabella R. McCarthy of Erie. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Carter, Ryan, Briana, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Charlee, and Nate; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and may attend a Funeral Service there on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.



James family would like to thank VNA Hospice for all their wonderful care.



