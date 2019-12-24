|
|
James Harry Yates, known to all who loved him and knew him as Jim, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the age of 87. Jim was born in Knoxdale, Pa., on June 11, 1932, son of the late Clyde and Effie Yates.
Jim moved to Erie in the 1950s, where he began his working career at R. M. Kerner Company, where he later retired after more than 40 years of service. He absolutely loved to read and he has a wide collection of books, most of which he has had since he was a young boy. He also loved to spend his afternoons drinking coffee and watching John Wayne movies and other country and western movies, as well as listening to some of his favorite singers such as Bobby Bare, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard. Jim also attended church regularly at Trinity United Methodist Church, where he loved to stay active in many ministries with his wife, such as friendship ministries.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Ethel Ilene Yates; three children, Jackie Boyd (Kenneth), Craig Roland Yates (Marie) and Joshua Craig Yates; a granddaughter, Sarah Yates Stapleton; and two great-grandchildren, Mckayla Stapleton and Bradly Stapleton Jr.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Bobby Yates.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Further visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 24, 2019