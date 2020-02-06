|
James Heberle passed away at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, Florida, on February 1, 2020, at the age of 62. He was born on December 4, 1957, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Doris (Williams) and John J. Heberle.
James graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1976 and also received his undergraduate degree from Gannon University. He married Jessica Nable in 1989 and they recently celebrated 30 years of marriage in November of 2019. Jim was passionate about his family and devoted to his wife and son, Joseph. He was a great husband, father, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed distance running and ran in countless marathons in Erie, Florida, and throughout the southeast. He enjoyed fishing, music, and working on classic cars. He was thoughtful, quiet and would lend a hand to anyone in need.
Jim was employed by the State of Florida in the audit department for over 30 years.
James was preceded in death by his father, John J. Heberle; his brother, Michael Heberle; and his sister, Patricia Ann Gray.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Heberle; his son, Joseph Heberle; his brother, Thomas D. Heberle and his wife, Karen Heberle; and his mother, Doris L. Heberle, all of Tallahassee. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Culley's Funeral Home, on Timberlane Road, in Tallahassee, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Leon County Humane Society, 413 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32312.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2020