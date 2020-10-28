James J. Lynch, age 91, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by loved ones, following a short illness, on October 25, 2020. He was born in Frostburg, Md., on March 11, 1929, moving to Gambier, Ohio in 1932.
Jim lived in Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania throughout his working career. He lived in Erie, Pa. for 41 years before moving to Apple Valley near Kenyon College in Howard in October 2010
Jim was a graduate of Kenyon College. Jim began his professional career with Woolworths where he worked up to the position of store manager. He left Woolworths to take a manager position with Scotts five and ten (which was bought out by TG&Y) and then promoted to District Manager before leaving TG&Y to open his own Ben Franklin Store in Fairview, Pa. with his wife, Dora. After the death of Dora in 1982, Jim met and married his second wife, Nancy, in November of 1983, sold the Ben Franklin store and moved on to Commercial Realty with Spiegel Realty which later became Howard Hanna Realty.
Jim's hobbies were hunting and fishing, as well as being a longtime avid boater, owning first the Doral and later the Wobegon, and had more time to enjoy boating following his retirement from the work force. He also enjoyed spending winter months in Marco Island, Fla. with Dora and then Nancy after Dora's death. Jim also belonged to the Erie Yacht Club for many years until his death serving on the Board of Directors for a time, the Exchange Club where he served time as President, and was a member of the Maennerchor Club.
Jim is survived by his sons James "Jim" Lynch (Carla Edmiston) of Erie, Pa., and Christopher Lynch (Tina) Ellicott City, Md.; and daughter, Jackie Lynch Kinser (Dave) of Howard, Ohio; along with two stepdaughters, Kristen Cassady (Patrick Dunphy) of Mt. Ulla, N.C. and Sharon Rettger of Erie, Pa.; and one stepson, Robert Baer (Sydney) of Denver, Colo.; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dora Robinson Lynch in 1982; his second wife, Nancy B Lynch in 2020; parents, James and Connie Lynch; and two brothers, Russell Emmitt Lynch and Kenneth Francis Lynch.
Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Gambier, Ohio on the 7th of November at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road, Suite 3, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050, 740-263-2248
The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Lynch family.
