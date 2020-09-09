1/1
James J. Schanz
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Schanz, 88, of Cranesville, passed away at his residence, on Sunday, September 6, 2020. James was born in Erie, Pa., on December 1, 1931, son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Gallenstine) Schanz.

James graduated from Cathedral Prep High School in 1949. He worked for over 30 years for the Bessemer & Lake Erie Railroad as a Railway Clerk. James served in the U.S. Navy. His favorite pastime was hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Ann Mikovch Schanz, his daughter, Pamela Ann Schanz-Unger, and twin sisters, Mary and Carolyn.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie Ruth (Bateman) Schanz, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a service there at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Taylor officiating. Strict CDC guidelines of limiting the number of people, wearing face coverings and social distancing will be followed. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg.

To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mattera Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
01:00 PM
Mattera Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mattera Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved