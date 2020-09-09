James J. Schanz, 88, of Cranesville, passed away at his residence, on Sunday, September 6, 2020. James was born in Erie, Pa., on December 1, 1931, son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Gallenstine) Schanz.
James graduated from Cathedral Prep High School in 1949. He worked for over 30 years for the Bessemer & Lake Erie Railroad as a Railway Clerk. James served in the U.S. Navy. His favorite pastime was hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Ann Mikovch Schanz, his daughter, Pamela Ann Schanz-Unger, and twin sisters, Mary and Carolyn.
He is survived by his wife, Nellie Ruth (Bateman) Schanz, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a service there at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Taylor officiating. Strict CDC guidelines of limiting the number of people, wearing face coverings and social distancing will be followed. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg.
