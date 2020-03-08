|
James J. Szymanowski of Seattle, Washington, passed away suddenly, of respiratory failure, at age 69, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Swedish Hospital.
He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 14, 1950, the son of the late Adam "Skeeter" and Elizabeth "Betty" Szymanowski.
Jimmy was the second youngest of five boys. They all grew up spending many days swimming at Presque Isle beaches, Chestnut pool or in the bay and in front of the family's cabin on the lake just west of Kelso beach. He attended Saint Andrew's Grade School and Strong Vincent High School, where he swam competitively and excelled at the butterfly stroke.
He loved his 1963 Red Chevy Impala SS and used to work two and three jobs to support it.
Jimmy served honorably in the U.S. Army, attached to the 101st Airborne Division during Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his parents Adam and Elizabeth Szymanowski and his brothers Bobby, Daniel and Robert.
He is survived by his brother David, four children, and four grandchildren.
He will be missed by family and friends. Rest in peace, Brother…
