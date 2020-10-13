1/1
James Jim Anthony Reitz
1954 - 2020
James "Jim" Anthony Reitz, age 65, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Medical Center.

He was born in Erie, on December 22, 1954, a son of the late Anthony Joseph, Jr. and Dolores Hammill Reitz.

Jim graduated from McDowell High School and went on to own Reitz Construction. He also owned and operated the Bay County Motel with his wife for 16 years until his retirement in 2009.

He loved hunting, fishing, boating and traveling in his RV. He was also an avid Indianapolis Colts fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Sue Patterson and Heidi Louise Reitz,

Jim is survived by his wife of 19 years, Char Reitz; two children, Tina Samluk (Bill) and Michael Reitz; four siblings, Cindy Reitz, Joel Reitz (Patti), Anna DePoint (Paul) and Tony Reitz (Deb); five stepchildren, Michelle, Danielle, Hope, Dianna, and David; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral service
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Burton Funeral Home
