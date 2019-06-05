Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mercyhurst Chapel North East
James "Jim" G. Lanahan, age 75, of North East, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 2, 1943, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to the late William A. and Vivian (Nelson) Lanahan.

Jim graduated Archmere Academy preparatory school, where he was classmates with former Vice President Joe Biden; he then went onto St. Bonaventure University. Throughout his career in academia, Jim was formerly employed by St. Bonaventure University and Mercyhurst University. Jim began his career at Mercyhurst in 1970 as the Director of Admissions, recruiting the first seven classes of men after Mercyhurst established a coeducational college. In 1990, he was instrumental in establishing and opening the Mercyhurst North East campus, where he served as Dean of Admissions until 2011. For more than three decades at Mercyhurst University, Jim was known for his hard work, dedication, charm, and quick wit. He will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Jim was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church and the Kiwanis Club. He was a IAABO High School Basketball Official, coached the Mercyhurst North East girl's basketball team, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies fan.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Anthony and Joseph Lanahan; and a sister, Sr. Mary Lanahan SND.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jule Pitarresi Lanahan, whom he married on June 5, 1975; children, Brian Lanahan of Laurel, Md., David Lanahan (Sherri) of North East, and Kristin Deering (Seth) of Jasper, Ga.; a brother, Richard Lanahan (Pam) of Dallas, Texas; a sister-in-law, Nancy Lanahan of Wayne, Pa.; and grandchildren, Payton, Cole, Carter, Kael, Brylee, and Teagan.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m., at Mercyhurst Chapel North East. Memorials may be made to the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, 1062 Brown Ave. Suite 200B, Erie, PA 16502.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 5, 2019
