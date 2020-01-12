|
James "Jim" Marshall Triplett, Ph.D., age 51, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Huntington, W.Va., on August 11, 1968, he was a son of the late Ben Edward Triplett, Jr., and Sharon Logan Lore, of Erie.
James was a graduate of Mercyhurst University and did post graduate work at Gannon University and West Virginia University. He was a college professor at Strayer University, University of Phoenix, and Purdue University.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Candace Robischeau; and his stepfather, Edward C. Longnecker.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Lore, of Erie; his wife, Michelle Dunbar Triplett, of Erie; four children, Crystal Newlin, husband Joshua, of Erie, Joshua Triplett, wife Alyson, of Virginia, Marcus Jagta (Valerie Vukson), of Atlanta, and Jailyn Triplett, at home; seven grandchildren, Avery and Jayden Newlin, and James, Gavin, Mikah, Mason, and Aubree Triplett; and three siblings, Edwin Triplett, wife Cindy, of Charleston, S.C., Kristina Triplett, of Erie, and Tracy Edelman, husband Greg, of Cleveland.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Jim had a passion for writing, reading, swimming, dogs, his friends at Zukor Club, and West Virginia Mountaineers. He touched many lives with his conversations and sense of humor.
As per James' wishes, local arrangements were private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., assisted with arrangements. His ashes will be spread in his beloved West Virginia at the New River Gorge Bridge. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
