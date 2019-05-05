Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Resources
More Obituaries for James Matlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Jim Matlock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Jim Matlock Obituary
James "Jim" Matlock, age 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie on October 27, 1920 to the late Joseph and Mary Urasko Matlock.

Jim was a 1939 graduate of Academy High School and a US Navy veteran, having proudly served our country in World War II during D Day aboard an LST. He retired from the EMTA where he was a bus driver and received an award from the National Safety Council for 30-plus years of accident-free driving. Most recently, Jim was a resident of the PA Soldiers and Sailors Home.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond. Jim is survived by his wife of 70 years, Evelyn (Graham) Matlock; three children, Gary Matlock, Nancy (David Eibl), and Mark (Cheryl) Matlock; grandchildren, Tim Eibl of Washington, and twins Matthew and Madalyn Matlock; one brother, Eugene Matlock; one great-grandson; as well as extended family members and friends.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Monday from 3 until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5 p.m. with further visitation continuing to 7 p.m. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now