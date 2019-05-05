|
James "Jim" Matlock, age 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie on October 27, 1920 to the late Joseph and Mary Urasko Matlock.
Jim was a 1939 graduate of Academy High School and a US Navy veteran, having proudly served our country in World War II during D Day aboard an LST. He retired from the EMTA where he was a bus driver and received an award from the National Safety Council for 30-plus years of accident-free driving. Most recently, Jim was a resident of the PA Soldiers and Sailors Home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond. Jim is survived by his wife of 70 years, Evelyn (Graham) Matlock; three children, Gary Matlock, Nancy (David Eibl), and Mark (Cheryl) Matlock; grandchildren, Tim Eibl of Washington, and twins Matthew and Madalyn Matlock; one brother, Eugene Matlock; one great-grandson; as well as extended family members and friends.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Monday from 3 until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5 p.m. with further visitation continuing to 7 p.m. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019