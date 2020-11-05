1/1
James Jim Pacileo
1938 - 2020
James "Jim" Pacileo, age 82, of Cranesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Erie, on March 7, 1938, a son of the late Joseph and Mildred Bort Pacileo.

Jim attended Academy High School and after high school joined the military. He spent the rest of his working career showcasing his mechanical skills and aptitude in the tool and die industry. He also ran a successful woodworking business, designing and building custom doors and kitchens.

Jim loved spending time with his family, his two dogs, Molly and Peanut and also enjoyed spending time at the families Camp Stumpy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jim Pacileo; two brothers, John and Joseph Pacileo and two sisters, Marion Dunham and Pauline Fortuna.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Judith Hersperger Pacileo; 11 children, Mark Pacileo (Teresa), Joseph Pacileo (Karri), John Gordon (Helene), Paul Pacileo (Kimberly), David Gordon, William Gordon (Chrissie), Mary Burton, Robert Pacileo (Cheryl) Timothy Gordon, James Pacileo (Carrie) and Sandra Pacileo; two sisters, Mary Liescki and Natalie Pacileo; 37 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service there at 11 a.m. Private burial will be in Albion Cemetery. All CDC guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 2206 W. 15th Street, Erie, PA 16505, or to Abiding Hope Lutheran Church, 2402 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
NOV
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
NOV
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Home
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
