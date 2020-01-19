|
James "Jim" Phillip Gido, known by friends and family as Charlie or Chico, died peacefully on January 14, 2020, at the age of 76, after battling complications from diabetes and spending the better part of the past decade bed ridden. He was born to George and Agnes (Sabol) Gido, in Erie, Pa., on February 21, 1943.
Jim graduated from the Girard Union High School Class of '61. After graduation, he went to work at Fenestra until he was drafted to the Army. Upon his two-year service to his country, Jim returned to Fenestra, where he remained until the company closed their doors. Jim then became employed at Taraine Tool & Die Company until his disability made it necessary for him to retire. Jim was always a hard worker and a talented engineer, with many hobbies and interests. His favorite hobby was to restore and rebuild classic cars, beginning with his 19325 window coupe Hot Rod nicknamed "Lil Red" that he had since he was 16 years old. In addition to his Hot Rod, Jim rebuilt his 1971 work truck into a work of art (Low Blue), winning trophies at many car shows for items such as Best Paint Job. He also restored a 1931 Model A, that made its debut in the Girard / Lake City Dan Rice Days Parade, upon its completion. Other hobbies included, building four ponds on his property, raising catfish from eggs, including albino cats to stock his ponds, building a water fountain for his smallest pond, and feeding his beloved catfish by hand. Not only was Jim a handy man but he had a gentle heart that enjoyed exotic and domesticated animals as pets such as iguanas (especially Iggy), a skunk, field mice, turtles, parrots, swans, bunnies, a flying squirrel, and of course dogs and cats!
On November 22, 1969, Jim married Barbara (Hollister) Johnson at the Federated Church in East Springfield, Pa., and became the "Father that he did not have to be" to her three young children. The new family set up home and began raising their children. Jim was a "stay at home" type of man who preferred home life to vacation. Whenever the idea of vacation came up he would simply say, "Why would we want to go anywhere? We have our own little paradise right here!"
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, George and Agnes Gido; Goddaughter and niece, Traci Gido (Kelly); and his brother, George Gido.
Jim is survived by his wife (and in later years his caregiver) of 50 years, Barbara Gido; his sister, Joyce Navecky (Frank); nephew, Josh Jacobsen; children, Donald Johnson (Mary), Darleen Stearns and Jeffrey Johnson (Carol); nine grandchildren, Nikki Moyer, Mindy Stevens (George), Casey Meeder, Donald, James, Timothy and Hunter Johnson, and Derrick and Devon Johnson; eight great-grandchildren, Collin Blake, Stephen Moyer, Jaiden and Dalton Stevens, Bentley Johnson, Averee DeHaven and DJ and Camelle Johnson.
No calling hours will be observed. An intimate celebration of life will be held at a later date for close family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Platea VFD Station 58, 10012 Maple St., Girard, PA 16417, A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co., 37 Walnut St., Girard, PA 16417, or to Friends Forever, c/o Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 West Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc., Girard.
