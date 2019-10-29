|
James "Jim" Robert Kress, age 91, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Erie on May 12, 1928, son of the late James and Camilla Fratus Kress.
Jim was a 1946 graduate of Cathedral Prep and the Pontifical College Josephinum. He spent a lifetime of diligent work in a wide spectrum of personal interests – most significant being the creation and operation of Vital Issues Projects, Inc. Jim was never one to spend time relaxing but truly enjoyed working with his hands and helping others with projects.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Helen "Hez" Turko Kress; son, Gregory Kress; brother, Richard Kress; and sister, Carol Kress Johnson. He is survived by one sister, Nancy Kress Johnston; two sons, Joseph Kress and James Kress (Lyn); two daughters, Mary Kress DiTullio (Joe) and Jane Kress DiLoreto (Rick); 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
A Mass in Jim's honor will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 31 at Saint Jude the Apostle R.C. Church, 2801 West 6th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2019