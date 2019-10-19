|
James Joseph Fiolek, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born in Erie, on October 25, 1946, son of Joseph and Dorothy Seyler Fiolek.
James was a lifelong resident of Erie. He graduated from Erie Tech before joining the Navy. James was a proud Vietnam veteran. He was a USPS Letter carrier, as well as NALC Postal Union President until he retired.
James enjoyed bowling and watching his Cleveland Browns and Indians. He was a diehard fan!
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Mary; and his son, Brian.
He is survived by one son Jeffrey (Sheryl); two grandchildren, Jackson and Harper; three sisters-in-law, Sandy (Don) Caldwell, Patty (Charles) Kamholz and Michelle Gates; one brother-in-law, John Shauberger; five nieces and nephews, Angelica and Delvon Dunn, Ashley and Andre Henderson and Johnathan Carson; five great-nieces, Nikia, Auhjinae and Aniya Dunn and Adreanna and Andraya Henderson; and two great-nephews, Delvon Dunn and Andre Henderson.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, Activities Fund, 560 East 3rd Street, Erie, PA 16507, or to the VA Medical Center, Activities Fund, 135 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 19, 2019