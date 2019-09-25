|
James Joseph McCall, age 87, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family.
He now joins his beloved wife Rita in Eternity. She preceded him there on December 16, 2018 and September 19th was their 65th Wedding Anniversary.
He was born in Erie, on October 25, 1931, to the Late William John and Anna Boesch McCall.
He attended Academy High School until the death of his ailing mother. He then hitchhiked to California and back to Erie, later completing his education. He served our Nation in the 28th Infantry Division, Company H 112th Regiment, which was activated during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Corporal. He also sailed the Great Lakes as a Merchant Seaman until meeting the love of his life Rita, who encouraged him to seek shore duty. In 1954, he began work with the City of Erie Wastewater Treatment plant working every position from laborer, driver and ultimately Assistant Bureau Chief prior to retiring after 33 years of service. He later was a Technical Representative for Secodyne Chemical and served on the Erie Sewer Authority as Secretary (1999-2003). He was active at Sacred Heart Parish Chairing the Wintertime Ball with his wife Rita and managing the Social Hall with Max Tauber. He also served in the 6th Ward as a Democratic Committeeman. Most important of all to Jim was family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Ronald McCall, William McCall and his sister Dorothy McCall Kenehan and an infant daughter Susan Marie McCall.
He is survived by his children: son James A. McCall, wife Janis, granddaughters Allison and Megan McCall, daughter Kathleen McCall, grandson John A. Luchin III, wife Stacy, daughter Ann Weber, husband Jerry and his daughter Julia, son John W. McCall, wife Mary Lou and granddaughters Stephanie Libra, Kelly McCall and Erin McCall.
He was especially proud of his grandchildren and their educational and professional accomplishments!
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Care Giving Staff of Brevillier Village – Ball Pavilion for their care, understanding and The Last Goodbyes Processional. Jim made a special connection with Maureen, Debbie and Jammi. Our deepest gratitude goes to Monsignor Gerald Ritchie, Our Lady of Mercy, for his anointing and Last Rites.
Per Jim's wishes, there will not be calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 1617 Walnut Street. Inurnment will be private by family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Brevillier Village Foundation, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, The Barber National Institute 100 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16507, or to the Parkinson Partners of NW PA, INC., P.O. Box 10547, Erie, PA 16514. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
