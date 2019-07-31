|
|
James Kevin Myers, 60, of Union City, passed away unexpectedly July 20, 2019. He was born February 22, 1959 in Sharon, Pa., to the late Robert and Betty Wright Myers.
He attended Hickory High School and later Penn State University Behrend where he earned a Bachelors degree and Mercyhurst University where he earned a Masters degree. He retired from teaching at Iroquois High School in 2018.
Jim enjoyed traveling and camping with his family. Whether he was hosting a holiday party, heading to one of his favorite casinos, or driving his camper across the country, he always wanted to be surrounded by his family; share in new experiences and adventures with them. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and service to the community, whether it be through the work he did with numerous non-profits, the church, or special needs classes he taught. He was cherished by so many different people, and he always found time to lend a helping hand to anybody in need.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Dr. Sandra Myers; two sisters, Debbie Pero (John), of North East and Patty Tenheusen (Kerry), of Hershey, Pa.; a brother, Robert Myers (Judy) of North East; two sons, Jeffrey Fisk and his wife Carrie Fisk and Stephen Myers all of Union City, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Kara, Kori and Jeffrey Fisk, Cameron, Carter, Marshall and Lillian Myers, and Logan Morgan; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Samantha Fisk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Union City, 42 E. High Street, Union City, PA 16438.
The care of arrangements have been entrusted to the Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City, PA, 16438.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on James's Book of Memories at www.warrenglennfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 31, 2019