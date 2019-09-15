|
James Kirby, age 75, passed away peacefully with family on September 13, 2019. He was born in Erie on July 27, 1944 to parents Arthur and Juanita Kirby.
Jim was a lifelong member of Laborers' Local #603 as well as spending several years as the Local President. He was also a Siebenbuerger Life Member.
He loved spending time at the family camp "Thunder in the Pines" in Pittsfield, Pa., where he enjoyed woodworking and relaxing with family and friends. His true happiness was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a very proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife Patricia, whom he married March 13, 1965; His children, daughters Michele Amoroso (husband John), Paula Post (husband Brian), and son Joseph (wife Renee); his grandchildren Jonathan (Kristie) Cool, Nicole Cool, Aaron (Amanda) Cool, Elizabeth Cool, Victoria Cool, Joshua and Griffin (Catheryn) Post, Ryan, Anna and JJ Kirby, Ashley Amoroso, and nine great-grandchildren, Hannah, Christian, Alyssa, Derrick, Bryant, Ezra, Willow, Dylan and Nolan. He is also survived by his sister Joan Kirby of Mich.; sister-in-law Mary Ann Kirby of Fla., and Denise Kirby of Edinboro, Pa.; brothers-in-law David (Judy) Zdunski and Edward (Lisa) Zdunski, many nieces and nephews, and his very special Florida family, Bob (Donna) Kirby, Myle (Ed) Sundy, and Steve (Sandy) Parson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Arthur, Richard and his wife Susan, and his youngest brother William.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
