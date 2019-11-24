|
|
James L. "Jimmy" Bednarski, 69, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Fairview Manor. He was born June 16, 1950 in Erie, a son of the late John Anthony and Regina Rafalowski Bednarski.
Jimmy worked at Hammermill Paper Company and then at Saint Vincent Hospital. His hobbies were creating string art and latch hook rugs.
He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey Bednarski and wife Julie and his nephews and nieces; Jeffrey Bednarski and wife April, Rick Bednarski and wife Kristina, Brian Bednarski and wife Karen, Christina Brown and husband Shaun, Lindsey Bednarski and Michael Bednarski. He is also survived by seven grandnephews and nieces.
Funeral Services will be private at the family's convenience. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2019