Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.
4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Erie, PA
James L. Eaton Obituary
James L. Eaton, age 81, of West Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. He was born at Asbury Woods Nature Center, on September 5, 1937, a son of the late, Elmer Eaton, who was the caretaker of the nature center, and the late Velma (Rusterholtz) Eaton.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked at Highway Equipment as a mechanic before his retirement. Jim enjoyed working on his own tractor and attending steam engine shows

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Joyce Pyle, three children, Brian (Kimberly) Eaton and their daughter, Taylor Nicole Eaton, Melissa Eaton Keinath and Matthew (Melissia) Fuller, and two grandsons, all of Erie; one brother, Al Eaton of Lebannon, Ohio and three nieces and their families. Jim is further survived by three stepdaughters, Annette (Dan) Meihl, Christine (Pete) Lindsley and Sandy (Terry) Throop, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family, with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie VA Medical Center, Attn: Voluntary Office (135), 135 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 8, 2019
