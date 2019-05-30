Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
James L. Jim Owen Sr.


James L. Jim Owen Sr. Obituary
James L. "Jim" Owen, Sr., age 76, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on February 20, 1943, a son of the late William S. and Dorothy (Landon) Owen.

Jim earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Gannon University and was a claims adjuster for Nationwide Insurance. He was an avid boater and was a member of the Erie Yacht Club where he was Past Commodore. He also belonged to the Erie Power Squadron where he was a Past Commander, Erie Siebenbuerger Club, and the former Aviation Club. Jim volunteered for Hospice of Metropolitan Erie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Peplinski, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Patricia M. (Hathaway) Owen, whom he married on June 8, 1974, and his son, James L. Owen, Jr., of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., and may attend a funeral service there on Saturday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Msgr. Daniel Magraw officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery private.

Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of NW PA, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508, or to Hospice of Metropolitan Erie, 202 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16503.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 30, 2019
