James L. Kuhn, age 66, of Elmira Heights, passed away Saturday, November 16th, at home, with his family by his side. James was born in Erie, Pa., to the late James E. Kuhn.
James was predeceased by his brother Dan Kuhn and sister Lonnie Sceiford.
James is survived by his wife Pamela (Laurenson) Kuhn of Elmira Heights, his children James M. (Amy) Kuhn of Vail, Ariz., Carrie (Rob) Weisenbach of Erie, Pa., Marie (Anthony) Scutella of Erie, Pa., and Desera Kuhn and Andrea Kuhn of Elmira Heights, grandchildren James T., Timothy, Brad, Shawn, Katie, Elizabeth, Hunter, Nolan, and James' "Little Buddy" Jaxson, sisters Val (Joe) Brunner of Erie, Pa., and Jodi (Mike) Eibl of Springfield, Pa., and sister-in-law Karen Kuhn of Waterford, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 27, 2019