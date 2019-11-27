Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Kuhn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Kuhn Obituary
James L. Kuhn, age 66, of Elmira Heights, passed away Saturday, November 16th, at home, with his family by his side. James was born in Erie, Pa., to the late James E. Kuhn.

James was predeceased by his brother Dan Kuhn and sister Lonnie Sceiford.

James is survived by his wife Pamela (Laurenson) Kuhn of Elmira Heights, his children James M. (Amy) Kuhn of Vail, Ariz., Carrie (Rob) Weisenbach of Erie, Pa., Marie (Anthony) Scutella of Erie, Pa., and Desera Kuhn and Andrea Kuhn of Elmira Heights, grandchildren James T., Timothy, Brad, Shawn, Katie, Elizabeth, Hunter, Nolan, and James' "Little Buddy" Jaxson, sisters Val (Joe) Brunner of Erie, Pa., and Jodi (Mike) Eibl of Springfield, Pa., and sister-in-law Karen Kuhn of Waterford, Pa.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -