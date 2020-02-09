|
|
James L. Lewis, age 53, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born in Erie on November 10, 1966 to the late Merle R. Lewis, Sr. and Mary A. Peace Lewis Burrows.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, William M. Lewis, sister Karen D. Lewis, and stepfather David Burrows.
He is survived by his long-time partner, Paula Bryan of Erie, sister Debra Javens (William) of Erie, brothers Merle R. Lewis, Jr. and Dale Lewis, both of Erie, daughters Jamie Lewis of Erie and Jennifer Lance, formerly of Erie. He is also survived by his aunt Emmie and uncle Joe Spencer of Erie, a grandchild, nieces, nephew and many cousins and friends.
Jim was a master electrician and member of the IBEW Local 56, and was formerly employed by Keystone Electric for many years. He also previously worked at King Electric, Church and Murdock Electric and Connecto Electric.
Jim graduated in 1984 from Tech Memorial High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, as well as fixing, building and inventing all kinds of contraptions.
In the spring, the family will celebrate Jim's life at their camp in Tionesta.
Arrangements entrusted to Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020