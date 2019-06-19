Home

James L. McIntosh Obituary
James L. McIntosh, 92, of Ripley, New York, died on June 12, 2019, at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown, N.Y. He was born at home, in Sherman, N.Y., on November 23, 1926.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon (Hammond) McIntosh and his son, Robert (Nancy) McIntosh, both of Ripley, N.Y., and stepson, Kelly (Doreen) Hammond of Ellery Center, N.Y.

Jim's funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Gary Nutt, will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12 noon in the Mathews Funeral Home, 104 West Main St., Ripley, N.Y.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service and may call at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A full Military Service, in Jim's honor, will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 19, 2019
