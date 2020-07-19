James Lloyd Altman, born April 28, 1938, Punxsutawney, Pa., passed away on June 24, 2020 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Mary Altman; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Arch Serian; brothers-in-law Thomas Fye and Frank J. Vietmeier; and sister-in-law Virginia Raward.
He is survived by wife of 59 years, Mary (Vietmeier) Altman; two sons, Colonel J. Kevin Altman USAF (ret.) and Kurt M. Altman; and sister, Nancy (Altman) Fye. He's further survived by eight grandchildren, ages 11 to 28: Alek, Kassandra, Aaron, Kyla, Arik, Elizabeth, Nickolas and Karina.
Jim graduated from Punxsutawney General High School and Penn State, Behrend Campus. After serving two years in the Army, he worked a few years. He was eventually hired at Lord Corporation, where he worked for 24 years until his retirement in June 2000.
We'll think of Jim every spring with the familiar phrase "play ball." He worked with MYAA as a baseball and basketball coach. He was active in his church, serving on church counsel and being its President for two years. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly.
Good-bye Jim, hope to see you again if you save me a place! Until then, you'll be missed.
A memorial service is being planned at a later date.
