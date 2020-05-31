James Louis Klemm
1938 - 2020
James Louis Klemm, 81, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at Westlake Woods Assisted Living Center.

He was born in Erie on August 7, 1938, a son of the late Louis F. and Grace (Hain) Klemm.

An Army veteran, he retired from Lord Corporation after 40 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn Ann Klemm and his brother, Thomas "Butch" Klemm.

He is survived by his sister Carol (Bob) Valenti of Amherst, Ohio and his two daughters, Karen Rugare of Erie, and Kristine (Craig) Snook, of Upton, Mass. He has six grandchildren, Adam Snook, Hannah Forsgren, Kelsey Snook, Kayma Snook, Natalie Rugare and Kaelie Snook; and one great-granddaughter, Raelynn Valasquez.

"Papa Jim" loved nature, gardening, hiking, canoeing, Presque Isle State Park and being with his family and friends. He also enjoyed the years he spent volunteering at the Second Harvest Food Bank. He will be remembered for his kindness, positive attitude, gentle spirit and sense of humor.

Services are private with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Drive, Erie, PA 16501. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
