|
|
James M. Barnes, age 76, of North East, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home. James was born on September 12, 1942, in Canonsburg, Pa., to the late James and Cecelia (Blazowski) Barnes.
He attended Immaculate Conception High School, and John Carroll University. Later, he went on to graduate from the Pennsylvania State Police academy in Hershey, Pa. to become a Pennsylvania State Trooper for 28 years. After retirement from the state police, Jim was an instructor at the Mercyhurst Municipal Police Academy for several years. He was an active member of St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church and the St. Gregory Knights of Columbus #4262. Jim was a member of the North East Moose Lodge, North East VFW Post #4789, the sons of the American Legion Post 105, where he served as PA Detachment Commander, North East Little League Coach, the North East Athletic Club, Brotherhood of St. Joseph, and also served on the North East School Board.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Barnes.
Jim is survived by his sons, James P. Barnes of North East, Michael P. Barnes of North East, William J. Barnes (Kyla) of State College, and Stephen C. Barnes (Amy) of North East; grandchildren, James R., Diana, Alexandria, Katherine, Kristian, Jonathan, Joseph, Danielle, Stephen, and Quinlan; and great-grandchildren, Adrian, Mason, James, Kaylana, and Wesley.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. St. Gregory Knights of Columbus #4262 will pray the rosary at 6 p.m. A prayer service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Church. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Church, 136 W. Main Street, North East, PA 16428.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 28, 2019