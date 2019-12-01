|
James M. Cocco, 69, of Troy, N.Y., died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Albany NY Medical Center. He was born in Erie, Pa., on April 27, 1950, son of the late Angelo and Genevieve (Cohick) Cocco. He attended Sacred Heart grade school, Cathedral Prep H.S., and graduated from Strong Vincent H.S. in 1968. He played basketball for Sacred Heart.
He learned appliance repair from his father, and worked for Chaffee's, the Winter Company, and Fullerton Appliance as a repairman, before starting his own appliance repair business, and later worked for H. Jack Langer. He enjoyed boating and slalom water skiing. He played lead guitar in several local bands in the 60's. He was a member of the Erie Skin Divers Club, serving as President for three years. He was on the Sheriff's Department Scuba Team, receiving a commendation from the Millcreek Police Department for his part in the rescue of a helicopter pilot who went down in Presque Isle bay on a training mission.
He more recently worked as a master HVAC technician for a hospital in N.Y.
He was predeceased by his second wife, Mary Lou (DeLong) Cocco. He is survived by his sister, Karen (Cocco) Adams, his daughter, Carolyn (Cocco) Vollentine, and his first wife, Karen (Clark) Hollinsworth, an aunt, a niece, nephews, and many cousins.
Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy N.Y.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019