Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3541
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Cocco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Cocco, 69, of Troy, N.Y., died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Albany NY Medical Center. He was born in Erie, Pa., on April 27, 1950, son of the late Angelo and Genevieve (Cohick) Cocco. He attended Sacred Heart grade school, Cathedral Prep H.S., and graduated from Strong Vincent H.S. in 1968. He played basketball for Sacred Heart.

He learned appliance repair from his father, and worked for Chaffee's, the Winter Company, and Fullerton Appliance as a repairman, before starting his own appliance repair business, and later worked for H. Jack Langer. He enjoyed boating and slalom water skiing. He played lead guitar in several local bands in the 60's. He was a member of the Erie Skin Divers Club, serving as President for three years. He was on the Sheriff's Department Scuba Team, receiving a commendation from the Millcreek Police Department for his part in the rescue of a helicopter pilot who went down in Presque Isle bay on a training mission.

He more recently worked as a master HVAC technician for a hospital in N.Y.

He was predeceased by his second wife, Mary Lou (DeLong) Cocco. He is survived by his sister, Karen (Cocco) Adams, his daughter, Carolyn (Cocco) Vollentine, and his first wife, Karen (Clark) Hollinsworth, an aunt, a niece, nephews, and many cousins.

Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy N.Y.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -