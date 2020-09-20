1/1
James M. Jimmy Hayes
1957 - 2020
James M. "Jimmy" Hayes, 62, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born on November 22, 1957 in Conneaut, the son of Thomas and Kathryn (Davin) Hayes.

Jimmy graduated from Conneaut High School and became an aspiring artist and photographer, sculpting, drawing, and also modeling in Pittsburgh. He was very spiritual and enjoyed walks in the park, being by the water, antiquing, wheeling and dealing, doing his artwork, and volunteering at the "Art After Hours" and "Arts N Drafts" Festival.

Survivors include his son Adam (Katherina) Hayes of Conneaut, Ohio; his "daughters" Amanda Ferguson, and Elisa "Scotland" Abercrombie, both of Erie; his sister Karen (Bob Weitzel) Bihlajama of N. Kingsville, Ohio; his life-partner Jeff Drayer of Erie; his uncle John (Diana) Hayes of Ashtabula, Ohio; his niece Kasandra Lewis of Ashtabula, Ohio; numerous cousins; and his friend Dave Drummer of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by the entire artist community in the Erie area who knew him as the Mayer of 8th St.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his paternal grandparents George and Nell Hayes; and his maternal grandparents James and Gladys Davin.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 7 p.m. at the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, Ohio.

Jimmy's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Hamot Medical Center for their world class care of Jimmy in the week prior to his passing. There are few words to describe these angels.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks are mandatory and social distancing will be observed.

Contributions may be made in Jimmy's memory to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
