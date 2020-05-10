Home

James M. Jimmy Schwartz Sr.


1943 - 2020
James M. Jimmy Schwartz Sr. Obituary
James M. "Jimmy" Schwartz, Sr., age 76, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

Born in Erie on July 20, 1943, he was the son of the late Stanley and Betty (Borkowski) Schwartz.

Jimmy was a graduate of Mercyhurst College and served in the United States Army Reserves for over 30 years. He was a City of Erie Police Officer, serving as a Lieutenant in the Juvenile Division for over 38 years before retirement.

He was a lifelong member of the Polish Falcons and the Erie Maennerchor Club. Jimmy was an avid duckpin bowler for many years at the Maennerchor. He was a people person who had the gift of being able to talk and converse with anyone he met.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James "Jimbo" M. Schwartz, Jr. in 1993, and a sister, B.J. Serrins.

Survivors include a son, Shawn Schwartz, wife Lisa, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; a daughter, Mary Jane Byers, husband Matt, of Tampa, Fla.; four grandchildren, Delaney, Logan and Brennan Schwartz and Avery Byers; a brother, Ronald Schwartz, wife Dena, of Erie; a sister, Cindy Hickey, husband Tom of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.

Services with family were private with burial at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St.

Memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020
