James M. Johnston, age 82, of Erie, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on Friday, October 9, 2020. Born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., on January 21, 1938, he was a son of the late Edgar Johnston and Mary (Lather) Johnston.
James was a shipping clerk at Fenestra Corp. and was an avid Bruins and Steelers fan. He gave his children happy memories of Pirate's games and trips to Gettysburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar and Robert Johnston.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, whom he married on June 3, 1961, Carolyn R. (Schlack) Johnston; his daughter, Lori Dean, husband Peter; and two sons, Steven Johnston, wife Ness, and Gary Johnston, all of Erie; three grandchildren, Brandon Dean, and MaryClare and Bethany Johnston; several nieces and nephews, including Sandra Talkish, of Erie, with whom he was close.
Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 W. 26th St., on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Burial, in Laurel Hill Cemetery, will be private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. assisted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.