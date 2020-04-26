|
|
On April 16th 2020, James M. Mosco Jr., 33 of San Antonio, Texas went home to live everlasting life with the Lord. He was born on September 20th, 1986 to James Mosco Sr. and Julie Bollman of Erie, Pa.
Jr. was loved by so many. He was always looking to make people smile like only he could, his love for life and humble heart made him a joy to be around. Jr. loved family, music and Jesus. He had such a big heart and was willing to do anything for anyone.
He was preceded in death by his brother Dalton Hellman, aunt Patricia Mosco, and cousin Carlos Cruz Burgos.
He is survived by his beautiful daughter Onnaisti Mosco of San Antonio, Texas; parents, Julie Bollman and James Mosco Sr. (Dawn) of Erie, Pa.; his stepparents, Desmond Thompson and Donnie Morgan; his siblings, Patricia Enders, Jessica Enders, Jaimie Mosco, Amanda Mosco, Anthony Mosco, Kayla Defoy, Dustin Mosco, Cierra Hellman, Shawna Thompson, and Thomas Logan; as well as his grandparents, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services are private and will be livestreamed today, Sunday, April 26th at 1 p.m. at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, 602 W. 10th St. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the funeral home directly.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020