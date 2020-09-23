Wesley Chapel, Florida
James M. Regalla, age 57, passed away on September 15, 2020, in Wesley Chapel, Fla., at his brothers' home.
Jim was the son of Richard Regalla (deceased) and Audrey Regalla of Harborcreek. He was the brother of Richard "Rick" Regalla of Wesley Chapel, Fla. and Kenneth Regalla of Harborcreek.
Jim was born in Erie, on August 9, 1963, graduated from Harborcreek High School in 1981 and from Penn State - Behrend in 1985. He received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in International Business from Point Park University in Pittsburgh in 2000 with Cum Laude honors.
Jim worked for a number of companies located across the U.S. during his career. He enjoyed his work in the aviation industry the most. Starting with what was then US Airways in Pittsburgh, he worked many years in various parts procurement and supply chain positions with companies such as Boeing and Sikorsky Helicopter. These jobs provided him the opportunity to do what he liked most, to travel to and experience the culture of other countries.
Jim was a die-hard Pittsburgh Penguins fan and was an avid fan of hockey in general. He also enjoyed golf, experiencing the mountains and nature of the western U.S., watching thunderstorms (he would have loved to have been a storm chaser), and was fascinated by outer space. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
