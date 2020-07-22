James Maloney, age 83, of Danville, Pa., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Easton, Pa., on August 6, 1936, son of the late Willard and Anna Green Maloney. He was a 51-year resident of Erie, Pa., relocating to Danville in 2019.
After high school, Jim served in the U.S. Air Force in Limestone, Maine at Loring SAC. After leaving the service, he studied electrical engineering at Penn State, Allentown for two years and became a sales representative for Baltimore Life, National Cash Register, and Commerce Clearinghouse. Jim worked as a building superintendent for NDC Real Estate Management, Inc. for 15 years, retiring in 2013. Working part time until he was 80, he held positions at Lowes, Lampe Marina and the Erie Zoo. Jim was gracious and kind to everyone he met and is remembered for his friendly and generous nature.
Jim is survived by his children, Gwynne Saxon, (Scott), of Danville, Pa., Michael Maloney, (June) of Doylestown; four stepchildren, Deborah Gaudioso of Erie, Jeffrey Smith (Dorothy) of Union City, Tracy Killian (Michael) of Lake City, and Tammy Sapper of Erie; two sisters, Joan Vroom and Kathy Moule, both of Arizona; four grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kessler Smith Maloney; one brother, William; and two stepchildren, Daniel Smith and Dawn Case.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a Graveside Service at 1:30 at Lakeside Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Ron Geisler. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to, the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society
