1/
James Maloney
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Maloney, age 83, of Danville, Pa., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Easton, Pa., on August 6, 1936, son of the late Willard and Anna Green Maloney. He was a 51-year resident of Erie, Pa., relocating to Danville in 2019.

After high school, Jim served in the U.S. Air Force in Limestone, Maine at Loring SAC. After leaving the service, he studied electrical engineering at Penn State, Allentown for two years and became a sales representative for Baltimore Life, National Cash Register, and Commerce Clearinghouse. Jim worked as a building superintendent for NDC Real Estate Management, Inc. for 15 years, retiring in 2013. Working part time until he was 80, he held positions at Lowes, Lampe Marina and the Erie Zoo. Jim was gracious and kind to everyone he met and is remembered for his friendly and generous nature.

Jim is survived by his children, Gwynne Saxon, (Scott), of Danville, Pa., Michael Maloney, (June) of Doylestown; four stepchildren, Deborah Gaudioso of Erie, Jeffrey Smith (Dorothy) of Union City, Tracy Killian (Michael) of Lake City, and Tammy Sapper of Erie; two sisters, Joan Vroom and Kathy Moule, both of Arizona; four grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kessler Smith Maloney; one brother, William; and two stepchildren, Daniel Smith and Dawn Case.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a Graveside Service at 1:30 at Lakeside Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Ron Geisler. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to, the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
We are so very sorry about your family's loss. Uncle Jim was always super friendly and loved to laugh. I know my mom enjoyed their breakfast and casino visits together. Our prayers and hugs are with all of you.
Much love,
Annie Drozdowski and family
Anne Drozdowski
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved