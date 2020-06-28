James Martin Yadeski, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born in Erie, on August 17, 1931, a son of the late Andrew and Katherine Mary (Regis) Yadeski.
James served in the U.S. Army. After returning from the service he enrolled at Gannon College and graduated with degrees in Engineering and Mathematics. He worked at General Electric and later as a computer specialist at IBM for 30 years.
He was a member of Saint George Church and People for Life. He lived his life always showing his love for God and the Blessed Mother. He walked the walk. He got up in the middle of the night for perpetual adoration, when a warm bed and sleep would be much nicer. Week after week, he prayed the rosary for the unborn, even when it was cold or rainy. Devoted to his family, he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Kathleen Slater, Frances Elmer and Emily Langer; and a brother, Robert Yadesky.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Rose Ann (Riske) Yadeski; children, James Yadeski, wife Sandra, Thomas Yadeski, wife Christine, John Yadeski, wife Ashley, Mary Kathryn Dombrowski, husband Dave and Karen Luman, husband Chip; grandchildren, Loren, Evan, and Andrew Yadeski, Amanda Dean (Tyler), Deanna Yurkovic, Victoria Aseltine (Rob) Jake and Caroline Luman, Lilly, August and Jasper Yadeski, and Lea O'Connell (Christopher); great-grandchildren, Kherington and Quinn Dean and Aubrey Rose, Nicholas and Leo O'Connell; a brother, Donald Yadesky; and a sister, Dorothy Pamula, husband Ben; and cousin Ronald Sommers, wife Marilyn.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. A funeral mass will be held at St. George Church on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Private burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Social distancing and face masks are required. Condolences may be sent to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to People for Life, P.O. Box 1126, Erie, PA 16512, or to St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.